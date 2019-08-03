Weather Authority: Scattered storms, humid

Showers and storms will be lurking for this afternoon across parts of North Central Wisconsin. Although the storms are not expected to be severe, stronger storms will produce downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Any showers or storms will come to an end this evening, then partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid 60s. Some sun Sunday, a chance of afternoon showers or a storm. High in the low to mid 80s.

Variably cloudy on Monday as a cold front drops south into the region. Showers and storms are likely, with the potential of storms being severe. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail, and downpours. Highs in the low 80s.

A fair amount of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with scattered showers or storms. Highs in the low 80s. Pleasant conditions on tap for later in the new week with more sun than clouds Thursday through next Saturday. High sin the upper 70s to low 80s.