Weather Authority: Scattered showers and storms today

A few rounds of showers and storms look to make their way into the area today. Some of these storms could be strong, especially toward central Wisconsin. Areas around Necedah and Marshfield are under a 'slight' risk to see severe weather, while surrounding communities just have a 'marginal' risk. If we see severe activity, it should not be too long-lived and the main threat today will be large hail and strong winds. There is the potential to see an isolated tornado as well but the chances are low at the moment. Temperatures still warm up to the low 80s for most areas although we will see plentiful cloud coverage today. The chance for showers and storms continue overnight, and we have another good chance tomorrow to see a few more showers and storms. Wednesday we look to have a dry day with temperatures reaching the mid 80s.