Weather Authority: Scattered showers & storms possible

Variably cloudy and a bit humid for the remainder of the day. Early this afternoon, scattered showers and embedded storms will track through the southern parts of the area. The focus will then shift to the Northwoods late in the day and early this evening for the development of the next batch of storms. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

The band of showers and storms will track from northwest to southeast through the evening. Any strong to severe storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and downpours. Then mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 60s.

Saturday features a fair amount of sun with a chance of showers or a storm in the southern parts of the area later in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Sunday may start off with a bit of fog in the region, then clouds will be on the increase. A risk of showers or storms later in the day. Those storms could be strong to severe as well. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Partly sunny on Monday with highs in the low 80s. It is expected to be dry as the Wisconsin Valley Fair gets started on Tuesday and remain pleasant for much of the rest of the week ahead. More sun than clouds and warm with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday, then low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.