Weather Authority: Risk of strong to severe storms

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1 PM for Taylor, Clark, and Price Counties. A line of strong to severe storms will push through the western half of the area this morning. The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Following the storms, clouds giving way to some sun, rather warm and humid. Another round of storms is anticipated to develop later this afternoon and could again be strong to severe in nature. Highs today in the low to mid 80s.

Some clouds and muggy tonight with a risk of showers or storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Monday is partly sunny and humid with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy on Wednesday, high in the mid to upper 80s. The 4th on Thursday features some sun but the possibility of showers or storms in the afternoon or evening. Highs in the mid 80s. More storms on Friday, high close to 80. Quieter weather next weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.