Weather Authority: Risk of storms later Sunday

It is a much quieter start to the weekend across the Wisconsin River Valley. A cold front continues to shift south this afternoon and if you are traveling south of Wisconsin Dells, thunderstorms are anticipated to pop up late day. Meantime, for our area, it should remain dry with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A good night for stargazing tonight with a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog toward morning. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds Sunday. Scattered afternoon showers are storms are possible. Some storms could be strong. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Showers are storms are a good bet Sunday night. Once again, some storms could be strong, possibly severe. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some hail possible. Monday may start with clouds, but will yield to some sun as the day goes on. Highs in the low 80s. Fine weather to kick off the Wisconsin Valley Fair on Tuesday with a fair amount of sun. High in the mid 70s. Wednesday is also a winner weather-wise with more sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. The tranquil conditions persist for Thursday and Friday. Turning a bit warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly sunny next Saturday with a risk of afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.