Weather Authority: Risk of severe storms Monday night into Tuesday

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Labor Day features a mix of sun and some clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will roll toward the region later Monday night and for Tuesday, bringing a risk of showers and storms. Some storms early Tuesday morning could be strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds and downpours. Windy on Tuesday with times of showers and scattered storms, tapering off in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Cooler Wednesday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60. Intervals of sun and clouds Friday and Saturday with a chance of showers each day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Some sun and cool next Sunday, high in the low 60s.