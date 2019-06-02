Weather Authority: Risk of frost in the north Monday morning

A clear sky and light winds, in combination with a dry, chilly air mass across the region, will allow for the risk of frost to develop late tonight into Monday morning in parts of the Northwoods. If you have plants outside, be sure to cover them or bring them indoors for the night. Lows ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s in Vilas County, low to mid 30s in much of the rest of the Northwoods, while the upper 30s to low 40s in Central Wisconsin. Partly cloudy on Monday and warmer with highs in the low 70s. There is a chance of scattered showers or a storm later on Tuesday, otherwise some intervals of sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s. Those showers and storms should wind down Tuesday night. Partly cloudy on Wednesday. Highs near 80. Staying dry for the remainder of the week and warm with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the low 80s.