Weather Authority: Remaining warm and humid for Friday with storms returning

Warm and humid conditions will continue for this Friday as temperatures continue to remain in the lower to middle 80s across the region. A cold front moving into the Badger State this evening, will trigger a round of showers and thunderstorms that will become more numerous throughout the evening hours and into very early Saturday morning. Some communities have their fireworks displays set for Friday Night and some of those may end up being postponed again, depending on how close the storms are to areas around dusk.

Expect skies to clear out for the start of the weekend with noticeably less humid conditions on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Temps will cool off a bit, with highs back in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight lows will drop back into the 50s with some upper 40s possible far north by early Sunday morning.

Dry weather will continue into early next week, with temps warming up a bit as another round of storms arrives for Tuesday.