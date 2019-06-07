Weather Authority: Rather warm into start of weekend

Sunshine is going to be common for this afternoon across the Wisconsin River Valley and on the warm side. Highs in the mid 80s. A star-filled sky tonight and quiet with temps slipping back into the 50s. There may be patchy fog in a few spots to start the morning on Saturday, but all in all, sunshine is going to dominate. Still warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds are going to be on the increase Sunday as a cold front inches closer to the Badger state from the west. The chances of showers or storms will be more of a risk later in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Sunday in the mid 70s. Some sunshine to start out the new work week on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs again in the 70s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with showers and perhaps a storm. Highs in the mid 60s. Turning partly sunny by Thursday with highs in the low 70s.