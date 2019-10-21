Weather Authority: Rainy and windy Monday

Overcast skies are taking over today. We can expect rain showers to move in past 8am for some spots. We are expecting some steady rain for much of the day today. This will make outdoor plans struggle today with temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s. In terms of how much rainfall we are expecting, our latest models are targeting around .75-1.00" to fall today for most spots. There is a chance to see a thunderstorm stuck in the mix today, areas that see a storm could see slightly more rainfall as well. Off and on showers continue tonight, and we have more rain heading our way for tomorrow. The winds will be strong tomorrow, but not as strong as we are expecting today. On the back end of the storm, we may see a transition to snow tomorrow evening in the northwoods. Since most of the precipitation will have moved out at that point, we are only expecting a few flurries and light rain showers to be possible. Any snow that falls should melt on impact tomorrow evening.