Weather Authority: Rainy Sunday morning

Most of the showers and storms look to move through in the morning hours this Sunday. We will see some light to moderate showers for most, but there is a chance to see a heavy downpour in some areas with a bit of thunder and lightning. Severe weather is not locally expected today. By the time we reach the afternoon hours, the steadier rain will have moved out and then we will see a few spotty PM showers and storms here and there. This will keep temperatures right around average today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We are expecting the skies to really clear out tonight, and temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s. Tomorrow we are expecting a very nice start to the week. Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s for most. Humidity will also drop off tomorrow so it is a great day to get some outdoor activities in.