Weather Authority: Rain/snow showers tonight, snow possible mid-week

The weekend will wrap up with more clouds than peeks of sunshine, and not quite as chilly as the last few days have been in comparison. Highs this afternoon peaking in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Cloudy tonight with rain showers arriving south of Highway 29 later this evening, while snow showers are expected from around Highway 29 on north. The rain showers will mix with and change to snow showers south toward the morning on Monday. Meantime, in the northern half of the area, up to 1" of snowfall is anticipated. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

Mostly cloudy Monday with a chance of scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. A fair amount of sunshine Tuesday, chilly. High in the low 30s. Snow is expected on Wednesday as low presure slides by the Badger State. This would impact the morning commute, lunch break, and still there will be some lingering effects for the afternoon/evening drive home. The bulk of snowfall will take place during the morning through the mid-afternoon on Wednesday with the potential of 1-3" in the region. Highs on Wednesday in the low 30s. Partly cloudy and cold on Thursday with highs struggling to make it into the mid 20s. Friday is partly cloudy and less chilly, high in the mid 30s. Snow showers are possible on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Increasing clouds Sunday with another risk of snow showers later in the day and at night. Highs inthe mid 30s.