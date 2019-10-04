Weather Authority: Rain to start the weekend

Clouds have been slow to break up so far across the Wisconsin River Valley. There could be some glimmers of sunshine later this afternoon, otherwise staying cool with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s to the low to mid 50s.

Decent conditions this evening for high school football games with temps in the 40s. Definitely have a warmer jacket, gloves, and hat to wear. Turning mostly cloudy later tonight with showers possible toward daybreak. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Saturday is a washout. Periods of rain and breezy. Afternoon temps peaking in the low 50s. The rain showers should wind down Saturday evening. A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday and rather breezy. Winds could gust up to 30 mph. A chance of showers later in the day across the north. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy on Monday and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday feature a fair amount of sun. It will be milder with highs in the low to mid 60s Tuesday, mid to upper 60s Wednesday. Clouds increasing Thursday with afternoon showers possible. High in the low 60s. Friday is brisk and cool with a chance of showers. Highs only in the upper 40s.