Weather Authority: Rain likely this weekend

Say goodbye to the sunshine for a little while. An unsettled weather pattern is setting up across the Midwest, which is going to lead to a soaking rainfall this weekend in North Central Wisconsin. Mainly cloudy tonight with showers developing around or after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday features times of rain showers with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. The best bet for moderate to times of heavy rainfall appears to be Saturday night and for parts of the day on Sunday. Low pressure will track through southern Wisconsin on Sunday, keeping it damp and rather cool locally. Temps on Sunday will struggle to make to close to 50 for a high. Some sunshine returns on Monday with afternoon readings in the low to mid 60s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with a possibility of showers for the afternoon and at night. Highs in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered showers. High in the mid to upper 60s. Partly sunny Thursday, highs in the upper 60s. Another opportunity for rain showers and possible storms in the works for next Friday. Highs in the low 70s.