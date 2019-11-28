Weather Authority: Quiet Friday before more wintry weather returns this weekend

While the shoppers are looking at a rather pleasant Friday forecast, it is the weekend shoppers and travelers, that will really need to watch the forecast closely throughout the next 24 hours.

Friday will remain the "calm before the storm", as another strong winter storm arrives in Wisconsin for the upcoming weekend. At this time, while the storm's dynamics is different from this past Wednesday's storm system, the end result will be very close to the same. Snow will develop late Friday night and continue into Saturday morning, with an inch or two on the ground by daybreak. Expect snow to continue for the afternoon in the Northwoods, with some sleet mixing back into central Wisconsin for the afternoon.

The strong system will leave as a heavy snow producer for a majority of the area by Sunday morning, with most locations receiving 4-7" (and more!) by the time it winds down Sunday afternoon. At this time, the heaviest snow totals look to remain in the northwestern part of Wisconsin and for our area, that would include: Taylor, Price, Vilas, Oneida and part of Lincoln County. Those areas should expect storm totals of up to 9" or 10" by Sunday afternoon.

Clark, Marathon, Langlade and Shawano Counties should expect to see 4-7" of snow by Sunday afternoon.

Wood, Portage, Waupaca Counties should expect to receive 3-5" of snow by Sunday afternoon.

Juneau, Adams and Waushara Counties will receive 2-4" of snow by Sunday afternoon.

Due to the weather conditions coming up, traveling will be extremely difficult on area highways at times throughout the weekend. If you MUST travel this weekend on the highway, Saturday afternoon is probably the better of the times, due to temperatures climbing above 32° for several hours during the day. However, even during that time, it will be after the road crews can clean up the 1-2" of snow from the morning hours and keep the roads clean for the Saturday afternoon drive.

As it looks right now, Sunday morning will be the worst travel time frame for this weekend.

Stay tuned and download our latest NewsChannel 7 Weather App by searching for "WSAW WZAW Weather" in the iTunes or Google Play Store!