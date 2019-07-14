Weather Authority: Plenty of sun today, storm chance Monday

We are looking at a dry Sunday with storm chances holding off until later tonight or tomorrow. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be common this afternoon with temperatures climbing to the low to mid 80s by this afternoon. We will be seeing much warmer temperatures and high humidity returning to the forecast when we reach Monday. The added heat and humidity will stick around for much of the next week, and that is bringing a few chances for showers and storms in the week ahead. We could see an isolated shower or storm tonight, but the best chance to see showers and storms looks to be tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s tomorrow, and with dew points nearing 70 degrees, you will feel the mugginess outside. Today should hold up nicely for outdoor activities.