Weather Authority: Plenty of clouds today

Mostly cloudy skies will remain for much of our Wednesday. We may see a few peeks of sunshine here and there, but that is about it for today. Our southern viewing area could see a few PM rain showers as well. This would include communities around Necedah, Wautoma, Wisconsin Dells, and even possibly as far north as the Plover and Stevens Point areas. Temperatures will stay around 10 degrees below average today as we will only see highs reaching the low to mid 40s this afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies stick around and some of that will linger into the morning hours of Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, we will see some sunshine returning, but that does not mean temperatures will be warmer tomorrow. Temperatures will stay in the low 40s for Thursday. Temperatures will be on the rise again when we hit Friday with more sunshine. Saturday will be one of the nicer days of the week as we are expecting quite a bit of sunshine and temperatures to hit the low to mid 50s.