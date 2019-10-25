Weather Authority: Plentiful sunshine returns

It has been a tough work week weather-wise to get through, and now that we are heading into the weekend, the weather is turning for the better. Plentiful sunshine makes a big return today. With a slight southerly breeze, we will see slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday. Temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 40s today. Tomorrow with more sunshine expected, we will jump into the low to mid 50s. Get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weekend. Starting next week, we are expecting a big cooldown with a chance for some snow to move through. The snow chance is still looking sketchy, as there is not much model agreement right now. Some models including the GFS are showing little to no snow accumulation for next Tuesday, while the EURO model wants to bring light to moderate snow our direction for Tuesday and Thursday. There are major pattern differences, but within the next few days we will have a much better look at what is heading our way for next week. Make sure you stay tuned for all of the latest updates.