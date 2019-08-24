Weather Authority: Pleasant end to weekend, changes ahead

The last full weekend of August has been a winner weather-wise so far and that is going to continue on Sunday. Turning mostly clear tonight with lows dropping back into the 40s to near 50. The exception to this will be typically chillier spots, where the mercury could once again slip into the upper 30s.

Sunshine mixing with clouds Sunday, a bit breezy and touch warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will begin to increase Sunday night in advance of the next wet weather producer on Monday. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday, especially in the afternoon and into the night. Highs in the low 70s. Some sun is anticipated on Tuesday, followed by clouds rolling into the afternoon. A chance of showers or a storm Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday is dry during the day with a decent amount of sun. Highs in the low to mid 70s. However, another round of showers or storms is possible Thursday night. Friday and Saturday as we kick off the holiday weekend features a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon readings peaking in the mid to upper 60s.