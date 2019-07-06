Weather Authority: Pleasant end to the weekend

Mostly clear and tranquil tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. A good deal of sun on Sunday and a bit warmer. Highs in the low 80s. More sun than clouds on Monday and once again a few degrees warmer as highs climb into the mid 80s. Partly sunny Tuesday with afternoon chances of showers or storms at night. Highs in the mid 80s. The showers and storm risk continues into Wednesday highs in the mid to upper 70s. A fair amount of sun for Thursday with a high in the low 80s. Some sun Friday with a risk of showers or a storm. High in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy, hot and humid next Saturday. High in the upper 80s.