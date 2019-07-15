Weather Authority: PM showers and storms return

Plenty of showers and storms moved through overnight last night and a few of the showers lingered into the early morning hours. We will see a bit of a break period later this morning before more showers and storms look to develop in the early afternoon hours. There will be scattered showers and storms by 1-3 this afternoon, and the chance to see one of them pass through your community could linger for quite some time. We could also see a few stronger storms develop with a 'slight' risk for severe weather. The main threats with the storms today look to be large hail and strong winds, but there is a chance to see an isolated weak tornado also. We have plenty of chances for showers and storms in the week ahead, but it also looks like we will have plenty of dry hours in these days too. Make sure you stay tuned and we will keep you updated with all of the latest.