Weather Authority: PM shower or storm possible

The morning hours will likely stay dry today, but by the early afternoon we will be seeing showers and a few thunderstorms developing and moving into our area. The area with the best chance to see showers and storms will generally be north of Wausau, but many models are supporting an isolated shower or storm that could blow through central Wisconsin this afternoon. There is also a marginal risk to see severe activity this afternoon in the northwoods and parts of northcentral Wisconsin. The main threat will be strong winds, but there is a low liklihood of us actually seeing severe storms this afternoon. If we do, it would likely be one or two cells that are briefly strong enough to get a warning. Overall we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a pretty hefty breeze from the west. We are expecting winds around 10-15mph with gusts up to 30mph possible. There could be even stronger wind gusts associated with thunderstorms. We will start to dry things out overnight tonight, and we look to stay dry tomorrow other than an early morning shower in the northwoods.