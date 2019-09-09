Weather Authority: Strong storms possible tonight

We are expecting a few showers to move in late today, and then we could see a few thunderstorms develop later in the nighttime hours and early morning hours of tomorrow. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail possible. Temperatures will stick in the mid 60s today but tomorrow, they will warm up quite a bit. Upper 70s and low 80s are expected tomorrow, but it will feel very muggy outside. This is going to bring another chance for showers and storms to move through later on in the week. Overall we have a wet week ahead with numerous shower and storm chances with limited sunshine.