Weather Authority: Spotty shower possible this evening

This afternoon most areas will be in the upper 50s and breezy. An isolated shower will be possible this evening just in time for Friday Night Football. If you are looking forward to another taste of summer, you won't have to wait too long. Saturday we will see temperatures rising to the low 70s again. The warming trend continues through the weekend and the beginning part of next week. We are expecting to jump back into the mid to upper 70s by early next week. Our next chance for storms looks to be Saturday night into Sunday morning, but much of the daytime hours this weekend will stay dry.