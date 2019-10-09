Weather Authority: One more exceptionally nice day

This entire work week has seen plentiful sunshine and warmer than average temperatures. This trend will continue today as we are expecting mostly sunny to sunny skies throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s thanks to the southerly breeze that will still be around. We could see some afternoon winds gust up to 25 mph so it could be a touch on the breezy side again. Try to sneak outside to eat lunch today, as it could be one of the last exceptionally nice days we will see before cooler temperatures take over for the season. Tomorrow we will see much more cloud coverage than we have seen all week, and we could even see a light afternoon shower in some spots. Most of the precipitation for the weekend will fall on Friday as rain. We could see around an inch of rain throughout the day Friday. Temperatures will continue to fall over the weekend and we could still see some snow showers and rain showers Saturday and Sunday. Snowfall totals are still looking minimal at this moment, but if that does trend in a different direction, we will let you know as soon as we know.