Weather Authority: Off and on showers with wind

We are taking a step in the right direction today, but it will still bring some light rain showers with a strong wind. Off and on showers will be likely throughout much of the day today as the tail end of the low pressure system begins moving out. This is bringing cooler temperatures to the area today as we will sit in the low to mid 40s throughout. We are expecting another day with strong winds. Winds will be manageable throughout the morning hours, but by this afternoon, they will jump to around 10-20mph with wind gusts up to 35mph possible. Thankfully only a quarter of an inch or less of rain will fall today, so that means there won't be much of a flooding threat today. Tonight we will see a few lingering showers, and some areas in the northwoods could see a few snowflakes falling late in the day today. No snow is expected to stick, as we will clear things out shortly after any transition to snow. Tomorrow looks much drier, but there could be an isolated shower in the afternoon hours in central and southern Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon. Some sunshine looks to return Thursday.