Weather Authority: Off and on showers and storms today

Temperatures only top out in the upper 60s and low 70s today. There will not be much heat today because of expceted heavy cloud coverage and off and on showers and storms. This morning we are seeing plenty of showers in the area, generally in the northwoods. Most of our communities will likely at least see a round of showers today. The rain today will be pesky because it will not be raining all day, but there will be a chance to see a few brief showers and thunderstorms move through. As of right now, we are still not expecting severe weather, but one or two pm storms could be on the stronger side of things bringing heavy downpours, small hail and gusty winds. The risk for the off and on showers and storms continues tonight and into the early part of Wednesday. By the time we reach mid-morning on Wednesday, we will see the showers leaving the area. The rest of Wednesday should stay dry, but there is a small chance to have a light shower lingering here and there. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through tomorrow.