Weather Authority: Off & on showers, chance of storms

You knew the relatively dry weather couldn't last the way the last few weeks have been going in North Central Wisconsin. Today clouds are going to dominate with chances of showers and storms as the day goes along. Downpours and occasional lightning possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Showers and an isolated storm this evening, otherwise considerable cloudiness tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Keep the umbrella with you on Monday with more showers and a chance of storms as the day goes along. Temps topping out in the low 70s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and warmer on Wednesday with afternoon readings rising into the low to mid 80s. Partly sunny on Thursday with scattered showers or storms possible. High in the low 80s. Partly cloudy Friday and humid with a chance of storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Next weekend is expected to be rather warm and humid. A chance of an isolated storm Saturday, while dry on Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.