Weather Authority: Not great pool weather

After a stormy Friday evening in North Central Wisconsin, the weekend starts with some sun. However as the day goes along, clouds will be on the increase as a cold front slowly shifts south across the region. Scattered showers and storms are expected, but should remain below severe limits. Along with downpours, some gusty winds are possible. Highs will range from the 70s to around 80.

Clouds giving way to clearing tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Much nicer on Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine and noticeably less humid. Highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy and pleasant Monday with highs in the upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dry on Wednesday and Thursday as afternoon readings rebound in the 80s. The next risk of showers or storms is on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.