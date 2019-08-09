Weather Authority: Nice end to the week

The work week is wrapping up on a nice note across the Wisconsin River Valley as high pressure remains in place. Partly cloudy heading into this evening as temps drop back from the 70s into the 60s. Dry for tonight and not quite as cool with lows near 50 in the coolest spots, to the mid to upper 50s in the rest of the region.

Sunshine mixing with clouds on Saturday. There is a chance of showers or a storm toward evening, west of Highway 51/I-39. Highs in the upper 70s. More clouds than sun on Sunday. Scattered showers and a storm are possible. Highs in the mid 70s. More showers and storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday with daytime temps topping out in the 70s. A fair amount of sun Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Afternoon showers and storms are possible on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Variably cloudy next Friday with a risk of showers or storms. Highs n the low to mid 80s.