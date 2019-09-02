Weather Authority: Nice Labor Day, Showers and storms Tuesday

We are in store for an overall pretty nice end to Labor Day Weekend today. There will just be a light breeze from the northeast that will feel pleasant outside. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s for most areas. There will be a bit of leftover cloud coverage through much of the morning hours, but we will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon ahead. Showers and storms look to make a comeback tonight however. Some of them could be strong to severe as well in the overnight hours. Strong winds and large hail will be the main threats with the overnight storms. These showers and storms are expected to keep moving through during the morning hours tomorrow as well, so the kids may will likely need to bring out some rain coats to stay dry on the first day of school. The good news is our latest models are showing the strongest storms moving out of the area by 6AM. There will likely be some remaining showers after, but most of the strong storms should be pushed out by the time the bus stops will start getting crowded. By recess, most of the showers will be gone, but there could be a few lingering here and there.