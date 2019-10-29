Weather Authority: Next chance for snow returns Thursday

We saw minimal snow accumulation across the area for most spots overnight, but some areas in our southern viewing area including Wisconsin Rapids saw enough snow to stick to grassy surfaces and cars. A few roads may be slick in some spots this morning, but with mostly sunny skies expected today, we are looking forward to a quick recovery today. Temperatures will warm up into the low 40s and upper 30s this afternoon, and with plenty of sunshine, that will likely melt much of the snow that fell last night. Tomorrow we will also stay dry, and the next chance we have for snow showers looks to be on Thursday. Our latest models are still showing locally most of our areas will be dodging the snow other than a few flurries and light snow showers here and there. Most spots will look to pick up around a half an inch or less, but an inch could be possible. Our southeastern viewing area has a chance to pick up slightly more, but many models are not supporting that right now. Thursday's forecast will likely change in the coming days so stay tuned for the latest information.

SNOW TOTALS:

Ashwaubenon: 1.2"

Neenah: 2.0"

Seymour: 1.1"

Madison: 3.0"

Pardeeville: 2.8"

Wausau: Trace