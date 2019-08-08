Weather Authority: Near-perfect Thursday

The showers and storms moved out early last night, and we did a good job of clearing the skies overnight. Humidity will continue to drop today thanks to the passing cold front yesterday. The cold front also shifted winds to come from the northwest now. This will help keep our temperatures down today. We are only expecting low to mid 70s, but there will be plentiful sunshine with low humidity. For an early August afternoon, it will feel quite nice outside. It looks like we will continue the trend of slightly below average temperatures for much of the next week ahead, but temperatures below average in August makes for fantastic conditions. Tomorrow looks to stay mostly sunny as well with mid 70s. As we track into the weekend, it looks like there is a small chance for an isolated PM shower or thunderstorm, although the chance is not very strong, so many communities look to stay dry throughout the weekend.