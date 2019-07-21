Weather Authority: Multiple tornadoes confirmed on Saturday in Wisconsin

Severe storms on Friday and Saturday produced a total of nine tornadoes in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service confirmed that six tornadoes impacted the state on Saturday, two in western Wisconsin and four in the eastern part of the state.

Tornadoes first occurred in southeastern Trempealeau and southwestern Jackson Counties just after 9 AM on Saturday. An EF0 tornado took place to the west of North Bend in Trempealeau County with winds up to 80 mph. The twister tracked over mostly wooded and farmland areas, as well as crossed over Highway 54. A bit farther to the east, an EF1 tornado with winds of 85 mph was on the ground for about a mile and a half, located 2 miles to the east-northeast of North Bend. This also crossed over Highway 54 in Jackson County.

Locally, an EF1 tornado with estimated winds of 85 to 110 mph struck in Waupaca County, three miles to the southwest of New London at 11:05 AM on Saturday. The tornado moved from eastern Waupaca County into western Outagamie County, causing downed trees, snapped power poles, damage to siding, as well as some roofs on homes.

Just minutes later, three more tornadoes were confirmed in Outagamie County to the northeast of Greenville and east-northeast of Kaukauna that were rated as an EF0 with estimated winds of 60-80 mph. An EF1 tornado with winds of 85 to 110 mph struck to the east of Hortonville. Damage was reported to farm buildings, while homes lost siding and parts of their roofs. Power poles were snapped, large tree limbs fell to the ground, and a camper was overturned.

Extensive wind damage from severe storms on Saturday morning took place from Neillsville to Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point, Plover, Amherst, and Shawano. Peak wind gusts of 74 mph were reported in Wausau, along with a wind gust of 86 mph in Plover. This caused numerous down trees, damage to some buildings, and widespread power outages. At this point, the National Weather Service has determined that it was a result of intense straight-line winds of 60 to 90 mph.

Additional information on the distance covered by these tornadoes, how long they were on the ground, and if any additional tornadoes took place over July 19th and 20th will be determined in the coming days.

Preliminary data shows that with the latest round of tornadoes, the total for the year in Wisconsin is 16. The average number of tornadoes in the state per year is 23. July is historically the second most active month for tornadoes behind the month of June.