Weather Authority: 15 tornadoes confirmed on July 19th-20th in Wisconsin

Severe storms on Friday, July 19th and Saturday, July 20th produced a total of fifteen tornadoes in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service confirmed that seven tornadoes hit that Friday evening and another eight hit Wisconsin the next day on Saturday.

Friday Evening Tornadoes:

1) 5:44 p.m. near Turtle Lake

EF-0 with wind estimated 75 mph

On the ground for .8 miles

2) 5:36 p.m. near Turtle Lake

EF-1 with wind estimated 90 mph

On the ground for 3 miles

3) 6:45 p.m. near Tripoli.

EF-0 with wind estimated 70 mph

On the ground for several miles

4) 7:17 p.m. just west of Withee

EF-0 with wind estimated 85 mph

On the ground for .25 miles

5) 7:24 p.m. just north northwest of Withee

EF-1 with wind estimated 110 mph

On the ground for .25 miles

6) 7:50 p.m. just west of Pelican Lake

EF-1 with wind estimated 100 mph

On the ground ... path and duration T.B.D.

7) 8:25 p.m. just south of Mosinee

EF-1

On the ground for 9 miles

Saturday Tornadoes:

1) 9:10 a.m. west of North Bend (Trempealeu County)

EF-0 with wind estimated 70 mph

On the ground path T.B.D.

2) 9:14 a.m. northeast of North Bend (Jackson County)

EF-0

On the ground path T.B.D.

3) 10:55 a.m. just east of Waupaca

EF-0

4) 11:00 a.m. south of Weyauwega

EF-0

5) 11:05 a.m. south of New London

EF-1

6) 11:18 a.m. east of Hortonville

EF-1

7) 11:22 a.m. northeast of Greenville

EF-0

8) 11:36 a.m. near Wrightstown

EF-0

For Saturday, tornadoes first occurred in southeastern Trempealeau and southwestern Jackson Counties just after 9 AM. An EF0 tornado took place to the west of North Bend in Trempealeau County with winds up to 80 mph. The twister tracked over mostly wooded and farmland areas, as well as crossed over Highway 54. A bit farther to the east, an EF1 tornado with winds of 85 mph was on the ground for about a mile and a half, located 2 miles to the east-northeast of North Bend. This also crossed over Highway 54 in Jackson County.

Locally, an EF0 with winds of 75 mph struck just south of Weyauwega at 11:00 AM, followed by an EF1 tornado with estimated winds of 90 mph struck in Waupaca County, three miles to the southwest of New London at 11:05 AM on Saturday. The tornado moved from eastern Waupaca County into western Outagamie County, causing downed trees, snapped power poles, damage to siding, as well as some roofs on homes.

Just minutes later, three more tornadoes were confirmed in Outagamie County to the northeast of Greenville and east-northeast of Kaukauna that were rated as an EF0 with estimated winds of 60-80 mph. An EF1 tornado with winds of 85 to 110 mph struck to the east of Hortonville. Damage was reported to farm buildings, while homes lost siding and parts of their roofs. Power poles were snapped, large tree limbs fell to the ground, and a camper was overturned.

Extensive wind damage from severe storms on Saturday morning took place from Neillsville to Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point, Plover, Amherst, and Shawano. Peak wind gusts of 74 mph were reported in Wausau, along with a wind gust of 86 mph in Plover. This caused numerous down trees, damage to some buildings, and widespread power outages. At this point, the National Weather Service has determined that it was a result of intense straight-line winds of 60 to 90 mph.

Additional information on the distance covered by these tornadoes, how long they were on the ground, and if any additional tornadoes took place over July 19th and 20th will be determined in the coming days.

Preliminary data shows that with the latest round of tornadoes, the total for the year in Wisconsin is 21. The average number of tornadoes in the state per year is 23. July is historically the second most active month for tornadoes behind the month of June. The record number of tornadoes in a season in Wisconsin, is 62 set in 2005.