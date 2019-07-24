Weather Authority: Mostly sunny with spotty pm showers

We are keeping up the trend of nice conditions throughout the rest of today and tomorrow. There is some dense patchy morning fog across the area this morning, so visibility may be limited in the early morning hours for some spots. Once that all mixes out in the early morning hours, we will see mostly sunny skies for much of the rest of the day. Just like the last few days, there is a chance to see a few showers popping up here and there. They will be brief if you do see a shower, but the rest of our communities will just see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Dew points have slowly been rising the last few days, so it may feel slightly muggier outside, but dew points will hold in the upper 50s and low 60s. This will increase over the next few days however. Most of our areas look to stay dry throughout today and tomorrow with a chance for showers and storms returning Friday afternoon.