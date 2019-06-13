Weather Authority: Mostly sunny with mild temperatures today

Temperatures will be around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, but we will still be sitting slightly below our average high temperature for this point in June. We are looking at upper 60s and low 70s to move into the area today with plenty of sunshine. We may see up to partly cloudy skies in some areas, but overall there will be quite a bit of sunshine. Mostly clear skies will stick around for most of the night, with the chance to see a bit of late cloud coverage. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 40s tonight, and by tomorrow, we are looking at our next chance to see some showers and storms. There is not much of a chance to see severe activity tomorrow, but some of the storms could still bring some gusty conditions. The shower and storm chance continues for much of the night Friday, and into Saturday as well, but we do look to dry things out by the time we reach Sunday.