Weather Authority: Mostly sunny skies, slightly warmer

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be common this Monday as we will see warmer temperatures return. We are expecting temps to reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon with just a light breeze of around 5mph. We are looking at a great start to the week, but rain chances return tonight. We could see a shower or two in the overnight hours, but by the time we reach tomorrow, we will see mostly dry conditions throughout the morning. By Tuesday afternoon, we will see a few pop up showers and maybe a storm as well, but most spots will end up staying dry at the end of the day. Temperatures for this week will be warmer than last week, but we will be staying in the low 70s for much of this week, which is still a few degrees below average.