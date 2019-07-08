Weather Authority: Mostly sunny and nice to start out the week

If you did not get enough sunshine this weekend, the start of this week will give you more time to enjoy the outdoors. Temperatures look to stick near our average high of 80 degrees with a few days expected to be slightly warmer than average. Today we will see low 80s with plenty of sunshine, and much of the same will return for tomorrow. We are looking at today to have low relative humidity and that will make for a great one, but higher humidity looks to return tomorrow. This brings a chance for showers after the sun sets on Tuesday. Showers and storms could move through on Wednesday as well, and since we had a nice break from the showers and storms, we could see a few stronger storms Wednesday. We will look to clear things out for the end of the week with just one more rain chance for Saturday, and that chance is looking weak at the moment but that could change throughout the week ahead.