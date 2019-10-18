Weather Authority: More sunshine today with warmer temps

We will see high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Another dry day is in sight today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout. One of the reasons we are warming up so much is a southeasterly breeze that could get strong at times. We are expecting sustained winds of around 5-15mph with some gusts up to 25 at times. Tonight we will build the cloud coverage back up and eventually we will see showers moving through tomorrow. It looks like one round of showers will move through, and once they pass, your area will likely stay dry for much of the rest of the weekend ahead. Sunday looks great, especially if you are heading to Green Bay for the game. Temperatures will bounce back into the low 60s with plenty of sunshine to start. We will build up cloud coverage throughout our Sunday, but we should stay dry until well after sunset Sunday night.