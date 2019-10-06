Weather Authority: More sunshine to start week

Turning mostly clear and cool tonight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. A good deal of sunshine on Monday with highs close to 60. The dry weather continues for Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer each day with highs Tuesday in the mid 60s, rising to near 70 on Wednesday. Increasing clouds on Thursday with a risk of rain and storms at night. Highs in the upper 60s. A sharp cold front rolls our way to end the week. Rain showers on Friday could mix with snow showers and breezy. Rain showers could mix with snow showers at night. Highs near 60. Windy and chilly Saturday with rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Breezy on Sunday with clouds and still a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.