Weather Authority: More sunshine on Sunday

After a stormy Friday evening and Saturday morning, we are in for a break from the chaotic weather as of late in North Central Wisconsin. Clouds giving way to some clearing this evening with a partly cloudy night ahead. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday is going to be a great end to the weekend weather-wise. A fair amount of sunshine, less humid, and a bit warmer. Highs in the low 80s. The work week kicks off with dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday with afternoon readings peaking in the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly sunny Wednesday with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy Thursday, warmer. High in the mid 80s. The weekend ends with a risk of storms Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs in the low to mid 80s.