Weather Authority: More sunshine on Sunday

Meteorological Summer is here! Partly cloudy in the Northwoods this afternoon, while clouds and scattered showers in Central Wisconsin, giving way to some sun later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A starlit sky and cool tonight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in the coldest spots to the mid 40s in town. Dairy Breakfast Sunday is going to be bright. Cool from sunrise through mid-morning, with temperatures rising to near 60 by midday. Definitely be sure to have the light jacket, hat, and sunglasses. Highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy and a bit warmer on Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mix of clouds and sun Tuesday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the upper 70s. It is expected to be dry for the second half of the new week with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs Wednesday through Friday in the low to mid 80s.