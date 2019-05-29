Weather Authority: More sunshine north today

Some dense patchy fog has developed overnight in the northwoods, and we can expect that to end up dissipating in the morning hours today. Some areas are seeing less than a mile of visibility this morning, so take it slow if you run into some dense fog. This afternoon we will be seeing more sunshine in the northwoods, with the chance of a brief AM shower in central Wisconsin. Most areas today will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies, but most will also stay dry. Because of the increased amount of sunshine expected in the northwoods, they will be seeing slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon, as they jump into the low 70's. Tonight we will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies as temps dip to the low 50's. The warmer temperatures really hit home tomorrow as we are looking at upper 70's to be likely in a lot of areas. Mostly sunny skies will also take over tomorrow. With the increased temperatures, there is a chance to see a shower or storm tomorrow evening, but the chances of that right now are low.