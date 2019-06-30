Weather Authority: More storms on Monday

Some clouds and muggy tonight with a risk of showers or storms, especially toward morning. Lows in the upper 60s. Monday is mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers or storms. Highs in the low 80s. Tuesday is partly sunny with a chance of storms. Highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy on Wednesday, high in the mid to upper 80s. The 4th on Thursday features some sun but the possibility of showers or storms in the afternoon or evening. Highs in the mid 80s. More storms on Friday, high close to 80. Quieter weather next weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.