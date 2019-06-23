Weather Authority: More showers, chance storms Monday

A few showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm tonight, lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Keep the umbrella with you on Monday with more showers and a chance of storms as the day goes along. Temps topping out in the low 70s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and warmer on Wednesday with afternoon readings rising into the low to mid 80s. Partly sunny on Thursday with scattered showers or storms possible. High in the low 80s. Some sun Friday and humid with a chance of storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Next weekend is expected to be rather warm and humid. Partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mix of sun and clouds Sunday, a chance of a storm. Highs in the mid 80s.