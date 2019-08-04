Weather Authority: More risks of storms to start the week

Although our last half of the weekend won't be an exact copy weather-wise, there will be some similarities. Sunshine will mix with clouds as the day goes along with chances this afternoon of scattered showers or storms. The storms could produce downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds, or small hail. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. A chance of showers or storms toward morning in parts of the Northwoods. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Monday could have the risk for severe storms as a cold front drops south through the Badger State. There could be showers and storms rolling through parts of the north in the morning, or those could fall apart before 8 AM. However, it does appear that toward midday and into the afternoon, showers and storms are a good bet. The potential exists for storms to be severe, producing damaging winds, large hail, downpours, and lots of lightning. Highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy Tuesday. Highs in the low 80s. Some sun Wednesday with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible in Central Wisconsin. High in the low 80s. Tranquil for the remainder of the week with a fair amount of sunshine Thursday through Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s. The next chances of storms hold off until Sunday with daytime readings peaking in the mid to upper 70s.