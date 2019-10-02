Weather Authority: More rain returns tonight

Plenty of cloud coverage will stick around the area today, and we could see an isolated shower here and there. We will not see nearly as much rain as we saw yesterday, and many areas look to stay dry as well. Temperatures will be a bit below average today with high temperatures reaching the low to upper 50s this afternoon. A light northerly breeze and cloud coverage will help to keep temperatures on the cooler side. Tonight more rain looks to move back into the area, but it also looks like we are not expecting too much from this. A widespread quarter of an inch can be expected, with the northwoods totaling around a half an inch in spots. Most of the rain yesterday fell in central and southern WI, so with slightly more rain expected in the northwoods and less in central WI, that will help to reduce a flooding threat tonight. We look to dry things out Thursday afternoon, with sunshine returning on Friday.