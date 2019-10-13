Weather Authority: More flakes flying, cool start to week

This mid-October weekend in North Central Wisconsin is once again feeling like that of November. Clouds are still in place across the region for today as low pressure continues to spin its wheels up to our north. In doing so, scattered snow showers, mixing with some rain showers south, will rotate through the region. Afternoon temperatures only peaking in the mid 30s north, to the upper 30s to around 40 in Central Wisconsin.

Clouds give way to some clearing tonight, Chilly with areas of frost expected. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Some sun on Monday and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. It is going to be dry for the Packers game in Green Bay Monday night with temps starting out at kickoff in the low 40s, dropping to the mid to upper 30s for the second half of the game. Clouds increase later Monday night with a risk of rain showers on Tuesday locally. Highs in the mid 40s. A partly cloudy and cool Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Milder on Thursday with a fair amount of sun. High in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of showers. High in the upper 50s. Rain showers are a better bet Friday night into early Saturday. Clouds should yield to some sun next Saturday, mild with afternoon temps rising into the low 60s. Partly sunny next Sunday with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.