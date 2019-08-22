Weather Authority: Feeling like Fall

Clouds are going to be more common than intervals of sunshine for the remainder of the day. A bit cool with temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

Turning partly cloudy tonight as overnight lows fall back into the 40s to near 50. More in the way of sunshine to wrap up the work week on Friday with afternoon readings rebounding into the low 70s. The weekend is expected to remain dry and it should be pleasant. A fair amount of sunshine Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. The next best bet for showers and perhaps a storm are possible on Monday. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny Tuesday with a chance of a scattered shower. Highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with showers and perhaps a storm. High in the upper 60s. Some sun for next Thursday but cool. Highs in the upper 60s.